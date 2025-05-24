Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Chairman Travis Boersma Sells 722,841 Shares of Stock

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) Chairman Travis Boersma sold 722,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $48,300,235.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,940,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,647,170.90. This trade represents a 27.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Travis Boersma also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

On Wednesday, May 21st, Travis Boersma sold 540,638 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.95, for a total transaction of $35,655,076.10.

On Tuesday, May 20th, Travis Boersma sold 704,995 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total transaction of $48,108,858.80.

On Monday, May 19th, Travis Boersma sold 531,526 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $38,280,502.52.

On Wednesday, February 26th, Travis Boersma sold 471,718 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $35,808,113.38.

On Monday, February 24th, Travis Boersma sold 679,996 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total transaction of $50,843,300.92.

Dutch Bros Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BROS opened at $67.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.68, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.71. Dutch Bros Inc. has a one year low of $26.96 and a one year high of $86.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $355.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.30 million. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BROS. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter worth $176,298,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,516,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227,435 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter valued at $94,478,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 1,572.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,144,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,420,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,163,000 after purchasing an additional 788,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BROS. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BROS

About Dutch Bros

(Get Free Report)

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.