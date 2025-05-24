Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR) Shares Sold by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP lessened its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 403,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,708 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP owned 0.88% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $9,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. SwitchPoint Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 10,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clune & Associates LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $922,000.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.1%

DFAR opened at $22.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.64. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $20.32 and a 52 week high of $26.12.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

