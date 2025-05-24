Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Acquired by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,944,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161,583 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for approximately 8.2% of Forum Financial Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Forum Financial Management LP owned approximately 4.83% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $497,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,228,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,820,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,171 shares during the last quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,304,000. Tumwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,702,000. Finally, Financial Harvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $22,206,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Down 0.5%

DFAT opened at $51.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.46. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.01 and a fifty-two week high of $61.75.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

