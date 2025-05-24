Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Plans $0.01 Dividend

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0116 per share on Thursday, June 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 28th.

Deutsche Wohnen Stock Performance

Shares of DTCWY opened at $12.74 on Friday. Deutsche Wohnen has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $15.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.65 and its 200-day moving average is $12.17.

About Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through Rental, Value-add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Care segment. The Rental segment offers value-enhancing management to residential real estate portfolio. The Value- add segment engages in the core business of letting.

