Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Plans $0.01 Dividend

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0116 per share on Thursday, June 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 28th.
Deutsche Wohnen Stock Performance
Shares of DTCWY opened at $12.74 on Friday. Deutsche Wohnen has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $15.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.65 and its 200-day moving average is $12.17.
About Deutsche Wohnen
