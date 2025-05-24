Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Raised to $140.00 at Evercore ISI

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DELL. Barclays upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $89.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. OTR Global raised Dell Technologies from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.82.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on DELL

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $112.18 on Friday. Dell Technologies has a 12 month low of $66.25 and a 12 month high of $179.70. The stock has a market cap of $78.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 33.76%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $86,386.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,168.92. This represents a 2.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.80, for a total transaction of $886,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 245,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,235,083.20. This represents a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dell Technologies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dell Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.