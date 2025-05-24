Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Bought by Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 53.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 867 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $499,490,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $187,082,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,961,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,912,830,000 after purchasing an additional 250,650 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,883,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,418,000 after purchasing an additional 246,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 643,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,317,000 after purchasing an additional 233,694 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI opened at $317.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $43.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $304.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.10. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $260.02 and a 1 year high of $387.90.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 27.12%. Cummins’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.82 per share. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on CMI shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $420.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $407.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $310.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $308.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $352.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John H. Stone purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $332.08 per share, with a total value of $332,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,607.28. This trade represents a 69.40% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

