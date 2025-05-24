Css LLC Il Invests $50,000 in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Css LLC Il purchased a new stake in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nano Dimension by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 500,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Nano Dimension by 5.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Nano Dimension during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nano Dimension in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Nano Dimension by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 10,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

Nano Dimension Trading Down 2.5%

NNDM stock opened at $1.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $329.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.07. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $2.74.

Nano Dimension ( NASDAQ:NNDM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.57 million during the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 152.86%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Nano Dimension from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in additive manufacturing solutions in Israel and internationally. The company offers 3D printers, comprising AME systems, which are inkjet printers, that produces Hi-PEDs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components; micro additive manufacturing systems, a digital light processing printers (DLP) that achieves production-grade polymer and composite parts; and industrial additive manufacturing systems, that utilizes a patented foil system that fabricates ceramic and metal parts.

