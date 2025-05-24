CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW) CEO Sells $463,952.22 in Stock

CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) CEO Eric Friedrichsen sold 118,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total transaction of $463,952.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,136,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,465,725.81. The trade was a 9.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

CS Disco Price Performance

Shares of CS Disco stock opened at $3.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $234.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.86 and its 200 day moving average is $4.79. CS Disco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $6.64.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $37.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.03 million. CS Disco had a negative net margin of 38.51% and a negative return on equity of 22.30%. On average, equities analysts expect that CS Disco, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of CS Disco in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CS Disco

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in CS Disco by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in CS Disco by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CS Disco by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in CS Disco by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in CS Disco by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 76,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

CS Disco Company Profile

CS Disco, Inc provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for legal hold, legal request, ediscovery, legal document review, and case management in the United States and internationally. It offers DISCO Request, a solution that automates response compliance for legal requests; and DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates the ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

