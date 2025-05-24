Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.71.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Crown Castle from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Crown Castle from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Crown Castle from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th.

In other Crown Castle news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 3,600 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $384,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,944.80. This trade represents a 35.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $2,127,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,571 shares in the company, valued at $11,762,542.98. This trade represents a 15.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,362,752 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCI. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $100.17 on Monday. Crown Castle has a 52-week low of $84.20 and a 52-week high of $120.92. The stock has a market cap of $43.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.91 and its 200 day moving average is $97.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 18.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $1.0625 dividend. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is -58.18%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

