Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.93.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CCRN shares. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $18.61 price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $18.61 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $13.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.55. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $18.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.23 million, a P/E ratio of -270.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.38.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Cross Country Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Cross Country Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 385.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 26,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 21,036 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 6,214 shares in the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,013,000. Chicago Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,300,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 143,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 9,816 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company’s Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

