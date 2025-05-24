Continuum Advisory LLC Increases Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 487 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $593,363,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,574,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $499,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,648 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1,838.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 877,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,712,000 after acquiring an additional 832,358 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth about $98,720,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 676.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 756,538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,779,000 after purchasing an additional 659,100 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $118.73 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.44 and a fifty-two week high of $199.85. The company has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 6.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.24.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The construction company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHI has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Softer demand and elevated incentives impacting outlook through H2 2025 Wall Street Zen upgraded D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.15.

View Our Latest Stock Report on D.R. Horton

About D.R. Horton

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.