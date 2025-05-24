Continuum Advisory LLC Grows Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,009 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in UBS Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in UBS Group during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in UBS Group during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS Group Stock Down 1.2%

UBS stock opened at $31.73 on Friday. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $35.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market cap of $101.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.19 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 5.93%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UBS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded UBS Group from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of UBS Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America cut shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UBS

UBS Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.