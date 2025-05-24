Classover (NASDAQ:KIDZ) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Classover (NASDAQ:KIDZ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Classover Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KIDZ opened at $3.10 on Thursday. Classover has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $10.65.

About Classover

Classover is an online enrichment program in Manhattan, New York that offers over 20 courses taught by certified instructors. It caters to children aged 4 to 17, providing personalized attention and a supportive learning environment. Classover is recognized worldwide by over 20,000 parents and children in more than 34 countries.

