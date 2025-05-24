Citigroup Issues Positive Forecast for GAP (NYSE:GAP) Stock Price

GAP (NYSE:GAP – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $22.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on GAP from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on GAP from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on GAP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on GAP from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on GAP from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

GAP opened at $28.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.73. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.24. GAP has a 1 year low of $16.99 and a 1 year high of $29.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

GAP (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 29.03% and a net margin of 5.40%. Research analysts expect that GAP will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.86%.

In other GAP news, CEO Horacio Barbeito sold 40,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $818,133.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,181.56. This represents a 99.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 3,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $66,434.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,610,816.78. The trade was a 2.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,880 shares of company stock valued at $4,985,854 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAP in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GAP in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of GAP in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of GAP in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GAP in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

