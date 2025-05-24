Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,983,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $201,420,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 181.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 775,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,585,000 after purchasing an additional 499,736 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 983,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,930,000 after purchasing an additional 379,491 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,039,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 434.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 396,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,188,000 after buying an additional 322,475 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $284.21 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $205.73 and a one year high of $427.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $260.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $333.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 1.74.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.42. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anders Gustafsson bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $311.00 per share, for a total transaction of $155,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 202,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,876,736. The trade was a 0.25% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZBRA shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $379.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $371.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Zebra Technologies from $390.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.73.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

