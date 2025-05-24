Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 23,546 Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Citigroup by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

C has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Citigroup from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.97.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $73.09 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.51 and a 52-week high of $84.74. The company has a market capitalization of $136.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.68 and a 200-day moving average of $72.24.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.43%. On average, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.39%.

In related news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $301,504.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,656.48. This trade represents a 25.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

