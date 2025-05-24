Casino Stocks To Watch Today – May 21st

Flutter Entertainment, DraftKings, and MGM Resorts International are the three Casino stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Casino stocks are shares in publicly traded companies that own and operate gambling establishments, hotels, and related entertainment venues. Their performance tends to be cyclical and volatile, since revenues depend heavily on discretionary consumer spending, tourism flows, and regulatory environments. Investors often track gaming revenue reports, macroeconomic indicators, and legislative developments when evaluating these equities. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Casino stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Flutter Entertainment (FLUT)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Shares of NYSE FLUT traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $246.05. The stock had a trading volume of 664,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863,218. Flutter Entertainment has a 52 week low of $174.03 and a 52 week high of $299.73. The company has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 85.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $234.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FLUT

DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,504,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,890,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.33. DraftKings has a twelve month low of $28.69 and a twelve month high of $53.61. The company has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.36, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DKNG

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

MGM Resorts International stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,375,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,734,333. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $47.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MGM

Recommended Stories