CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Holdings Boosted by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) by 42.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,758 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CARG. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 198.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CARG. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of CarGurus from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CarGurus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.95.

CarGurus Price Performance

CarGurus stock opened at $31.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.45. CarGurus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $41.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.78.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $225.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.72 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total transaction of $307,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 390,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,004,969.50. This represents a 2.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Zachary Emerson Hallowell sold 1,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total transaction of $48,755.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,469,286.70. This represents a 1.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,824 shares of company stock valued at $907,856 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

