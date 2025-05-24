Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Bought by WCG Wealth Advisors LLC

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Desjardins assumed coverage on Cameco in a report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Glj Research increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from $62.76 to $75.68 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.53.

Cameco stock opened at $58.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a PE ratio of 209.01 and a beta of 0.89. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $62.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.07). Cameco had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $549.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

