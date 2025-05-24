Cache Advisors LLC Takes $506,000 Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Cache Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth $242,380,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth $204,000,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth $192,284,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth $102,209,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth $73,906,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have commented on DT shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.43.
Dynatrace Trading Down 1.6%
NYSE DT opened at $53.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.59. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.30 and a twelve month high of $63.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.95.
Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $445.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.14 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 29.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.
Dynatrace Company Profile
Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.
