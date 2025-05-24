Cache Advisors LLC Makes New $606,000 Investment in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Cache Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 177.5% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of GPN stock opened at $74.12 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.93 and a 12 month high of $120.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.62 and a 200-day moving average of $100.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 15.54%. Global Payments’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Global Payments from $156.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Global Payments from $166.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Williams Trading set a $75.00 price target on Global Payments in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Global Payments from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.43.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GPN

Global Payments Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.