Cache Advisors LLC Makes New $261,000 Investment in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Cache Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,432,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,533,000 after acquiring an additional 12,986,310 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,635,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,527,902 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,599,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,381,000 after acquiring an additional 316,633 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth $358,205,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 134.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,701,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,352,000 after buying an additional 6,129,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $31,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,786 shares in the company, valued at $723,222. This trade represents a 4.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $3,180,906.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,497.84. The trade was a 94.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 968,010 shares of company stock worth $31,760,067 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

PINS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Pinterest from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Pinterest from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Pinterest from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded Pinterest from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.26.

NYSE PINS opened at $30.91 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.68 and a 1 year high of $45.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.74 and its 200 day moving average is $31.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.83.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 51.07%. The company had revenue of $854.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

