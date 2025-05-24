Brokerages Set Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Price Target at C$63.50

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$63.50.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CPX shares. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on Capital Power from C$63.00 to C$62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. CIBC upgraded shares of Capital Power from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$68.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Capital Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$65.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CPX
Insider Buying and Selling
Capital Power Stock Performance
CPX opened at C$54.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$49.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$54.67. Capital Power has a 1 year low of C$37.41 and a 1 year high of C$68.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.55.
Capital Power Company Profile
Capital Power Corp is a North American power producer whose principal activities are developing, acquiring, and operating power plants. Through its subsidiary, Capital Power owns and operates a portfolio of natural gas, coal, wind, solar, and solid fuel energy generating facilities. These are located throughout Western and Central Canada and the U.S.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Capital Power
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Pfizer’s 7.5% Dividend: Income Haven or House of Cards?
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- 3 Trades Members of Congress Are Making Right Now
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- TJX Stock Price Stumble Is Your Chance to Pick Up a Bargain
Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.