Brokerages Set Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Price Target at C$63.50

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$63.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CPX shares. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on Capital Power from C$63.00 to C$62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. CIBC upgraded shares of Capital Power from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$68.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Capital Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$65.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st.

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Jacquelyn Marie Pylypiuk sold 962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.63, for a total value of C$51,590.14. Also, Senior Officer Jason Daniel Comandante sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.95, for a total value of C$105,900.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,672 shares of company stock worth $460,121. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

CPX opened at C$54.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$49.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$54.67. Capital Power has a 1 year low of C$37.41 and a 1 year high of C$68.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Capital Power Corp is a North American power producer whose principal activities are developing, acquiring, and operating power plants. Through its subsidiary, Capital Power owns and operates a portfolio of natural gas, coal, wind, solar, and solid fuel energy generating facilities. These are located throughout Western and Central Canada and the U.S.

