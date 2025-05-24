Brokerages Set Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Price Target at $81.62

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.62.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on APH shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. US Capital Advisors set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, April 24th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th.

In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 126,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total value of $10,115,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 175,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total transaction of $13,349,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,920,792. This represents a 77.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 3,178,500 shares of company stock valued at $241,903,805. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Amphenol by 208.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 27,095 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 18,322 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 98,432 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,836,000 after buying an additional 25,007 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 17,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 4,631 shares in the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth about $13,847,000. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 151,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,547,000 after buying an additional 6,481 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol stock opened at $85.64 on Monday. Amphenol has a 12-month low of $54.77 and a 12-month high of $87.22. The company has a market capitalization of $103.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.01.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Amphenol will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.04%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

