BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Stake Raised by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Free Report) by 129.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,369 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MVF. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 307,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,283 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 149,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. 48.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MVF opened at $6.68 on Friday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $7.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.85 and a 200-day moving average of $7.10.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.036 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

