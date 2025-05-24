Best Gold Stocks To Watch Today – May 21st

Robinhood Markets, Kraft Heinz, Coca-Cola, Cadence Design Systems, Newmont, Agnico Eagle Mines, and Kinross Gold are the seven Gold stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Gold stocks are equity shares of companies involved in the exploration, mining or processing of gold. By buying these shares, investors gain exposure to gold price movements as well as to the operational performance and financial health of the issuing company. Because they combine commodity price risk with corporate and regulatory factors, gold stocks can be more volatile than holding physical gold itself. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Gold stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.58. The stock had a trading volume of 18,724,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,317,815. The firm has a market cap of $58.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.15. Robinhood Markets has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $66.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.22.

Kraft Heinz (KHC)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC traded down $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.03. The stock had a trading volume of 10,298,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,274,862. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.13 and its 200 day moving average is $30.09. Kraft Heinz has a 12 month low of $26.95 and a 12 month high of $36.53. The company has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30.

Coca-Cola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,861,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,616,714. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Coca-Cola has a 12-month low of $60.62 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.86.

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $322.33. 850,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,972,567. The business’s 50-day moving average is $275.36 and its 200-day moving average is $287.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.01 billion, a PE ratio of 83.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.04. Cadence Design Systems has a 12-month low of $221.56 and a 12-month high of $328.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Newmont (NEM)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

NYSE NEM traded up $0.74 on Wednesday, reaching $53.04. 5,018,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,065,789. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Newmont has a one year low of $36.86 and a one year high of $58.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.31.

Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Shares of AEM stock traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $114.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,309,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,536,025. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.81. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of $63.01 and a one year high of $126.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.54.

Kinross Gold (KGC)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

NYSE:KGC traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.65. 13,268,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,237,218. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.55 and its 200-day moving average is $11.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.64. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $15.96.

