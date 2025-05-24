Baer Investment Advisory LLC Buys New Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Baer Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000. Enterprise Products Partners makes up about 1.6% of Baer Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spinnaker Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $280,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 140,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 21,970 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 310,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,726,000 after acquiring an additional 21,192 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,405,000. Finally, Evernest Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $627,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $31.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.21. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $27.37 and a 52-week high of $34.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.67.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.14 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.56.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.