Anthony O’sullivan Sells 164,317 Shares of TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) Stock

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report) insider Anthony O’sullivan sold 164,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $737,783.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,125,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,244.83. This represents a 12.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ TMC opened at $4.62 on Friday. TMC the metals company Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $4.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.79.

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts expect that TMC the metals company Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of TMC the metals in a report on Friday, May 16th. HC Wainwright started coverage on TMC the metals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in TMC the metals by 48.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 14,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 4,796 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. purchased a new position in TMC the metals during the first quarter worth $26,000. Gray Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in TMC the metals by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 8,863 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in TMC the metals during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in TMC the metals during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 4.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products. The company holds exploration and commercial rights in three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean.

