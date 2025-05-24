Analysts Set Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) PT at $52.33

Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.33.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WHD. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Cactus from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Cactus from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Cactus from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WHD. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in Cactus by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 307,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,935,000 after acquiring an additional 52,552 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Cactus by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 357,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,853,000 after acquiring an additional 15,035 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cactus by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 701,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,939,000 after acquiring an additional 13,669 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Cactus during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,377,000. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its stake in Cactus by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 149,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,714,000 after acquiring an additional 30,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WHD opened at $41.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.05 and a 200 day moving average of $53.51. Cactus has a 1 year low of $33.80 and a 1 year high of $70.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $280.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.22 million. Cactus had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cactus will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.51%.

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

