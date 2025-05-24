Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target Raised to $185.00 at Barclays

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Analog Devices from $214.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.82.

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.7%

ADI opened at $210.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $104.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.98. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $158.65 and a 12 month high of $247.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $197.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.11%.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 12,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,663,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,066,750. This represents a 22.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.84, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,265,104.64. This represents a 1.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,934 shares of company stock worth $8,735,156. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $1,755,958,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $833,386,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 22,005.0% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,073,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $652,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059,349 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 26.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,425,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,304,098,000 after buying an additional 2,407,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 25,460.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,211,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $446,037,000 after buying an additional 2,203,062 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

