Amiral Gestion Makes New $480,000 Investment in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Amiral Gestion purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000. FactSet Research Systems comprises 0.3% of Amiral Gestion’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth $69,128,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,368,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,096,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $527,411,000 after buying an additional 94,668 shares during the period. Meridiem Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,241,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4,104.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 76,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,712,000 after purchasing an additional 74,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.73, for a total value of $157,443.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,084.12. This represents a 89.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $463.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $391.69 and a 12 month high of $499.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $437.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $458.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $570.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.65 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 24.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.22 EPS. Analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 31.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on FDS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $503.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $409.00 to $390.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $450.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $498.00 to $466.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $436.90.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

