Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) SVP David Zapolsky Sells 13,570 Shares of Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.41, for a total value of $2,746,703.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,519,342.30. This represents a 22.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

David Zapolsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 21st, David Zapolsky sold 7,100 shares of Amazon.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.23, for a total value of $1,428,733.00.

On Monday, February 24th, David Zapolsky sold 19,212 shares of Amazon.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total value of $4,178,610.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $200.99 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Phillip Securities lowered Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.09.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

