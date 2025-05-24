Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Sells $4,000,233.60 in Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $4,000,233.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,148,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,532,102.20. This trade represents a 0.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Amazon.com Price Performance
Shares of AMZN stock opened at $200.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $190.05 and its 200 day moving average is $208.80. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Research Report on Amazon.com
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc boosted its position in Amazon.com by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Amazon.com
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Booz Allen Hamilton Earnings: 3 Bullish Signals for BAH Stock
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- These ETFs Provide Easy Exposure to Growing International Markets
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 05/19 – 05/23
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.