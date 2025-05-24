Alpine Global Management LLC Takes $185,000 Position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 61,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HPP. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 139,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 52,237 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Presima Securities ULC grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 2,504,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,590,000 after purchasing an additional 185,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $436,000. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $1.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $6.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 44.01% and a negative return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $198.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.95 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HPP shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.70 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $4.00 to $3.40 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.52.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

