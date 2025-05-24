Alpine Global Management LLC Takes $185,000 Position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 61,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HPP. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 139,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 52,237 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Presima Securities ULC grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 2,504,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,590,000 after purchasing an additional 185,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $436,000. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Down 1.8%
Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $1.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $6.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.91.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently commented on HPP shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.70 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $4.00 to $3.40 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.52.
Hudson Pacific Properties Profile
Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hudson Pacific Properties
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Pfizer’s 7.5% Dividend: Income Haven or House of Cards?
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- 3 Trades Members of Congress Are Making Right Now
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- TJX Stock Price Stumble Is Your Chance to Pick Up a Bargain
Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.