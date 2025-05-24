AlphaCore Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

AlphaCore Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,380 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up 10.1% of AlphaCore Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. AlphaCore Capital LLC owned approximately 0.31% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $46,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWV. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $7,612,000. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $329.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $314.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $331.15. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $273.60 and a fifty-two week high of $350.23.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

