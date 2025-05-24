AlphaCore Capital LLC Acquires 111,615 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 180.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,615 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.7% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $22.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.98. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $24.31.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

