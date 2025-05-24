Alexander A. Fitzpatrick Sells 102,969 Shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY) Stock

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) insider Alexander A. Fitzpatrick sold 102,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $1,451,862.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,263,543.30. This represents a 53.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of NASDAQ SPRY opened at $14.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.37 and a beta of 0.84. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $18.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.87.

Get ARS Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $7.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 million. Analysts anticipate that ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ARS Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 4,319.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 78,100.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on ARS Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on ARS Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Read Our Latest Report on ARS Pharmaceuticals

ARS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.