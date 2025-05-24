55,133 Shares in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Purchased by CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd.

CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 55,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals makes up 1.2% of CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,947,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,939,000 after acquiring an additional 104,444 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,700,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,547,000 after acquiring an additional 574,251 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $40,935,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $25,555,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 160.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,263,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,180,000 after acquiring an additional 778,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ACAD opened at $21.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.32. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $25.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 0.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $244.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ACAD shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, Director Elizabeth A. Garofalo sold 4,919 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $89,673.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,756.85. The trade was a 21.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark C. Schneyer sold 2,000 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,250. This represents a 3.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,994 shares of company stock worth $453,131. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

