492,278 Shares in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Purchased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 492,278 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wipro by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,359,346 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $82,692,000 after buying an additional 11,196,013 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Wipro by 177.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,683,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,280,000 after buying an additional 6,195,561 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Wipro in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,008,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Wipro by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,798,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,925,000 after buying an additional 4,215,981 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Wipro by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,524,297 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,636,000 after buying an additional 3,722,115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WIT. Wall Street Zen upgraded Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Wipro from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

NYSE WIT opened at $2.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.03. Wipro Limited has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.90.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The information technology services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.66 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 13.96%. Equities analysts predict that Wipro Limited will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through IT Services and IT Products segments. The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

