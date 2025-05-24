3,300 Shares in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Purchased by University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,300 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKLB. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 79,943 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 74,522 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,014 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,747 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,078 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rocket Lab USA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Rocket Lab USA Price Performance

RKLB stock opened at $25.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.15 and a 52-week high of $33.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.90. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of -68.70 and a beta of 2.04.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 39.47% and a negative net margin of 51.76%. The business had revenue of $122.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Rocket Lab USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Rocket Lab USA

In other news, insider Frank Klein sold 44,553 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $809,973.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,419,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,806,128.22. This trade represents a 3.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Lab USA

(Free Report)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RKLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Lab USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Lab USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.