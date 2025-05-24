3,209 Shares in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Acquired by Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC

Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,209 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 134.3% in the 4th quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 174.3% during the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other International Business Machines news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total value of $6,715,644.43. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,007 shares in the company, valued at $11,387,221.07. The trade was a 37.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:IBM opened at $258.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $240.52 billion, a PE ratio of 40.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.64. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $163.53 and a fifty-two week high of $269.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $245.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.19.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.41 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $1.68 dividend. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 115.66%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Saturday, May 10th. Oppenheimer started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.06.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

