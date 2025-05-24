2,727 Shares in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Bought by Retirement Planning Group LLC

Retirement Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,727 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth $1,150,462,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,071,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,772,590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732,862 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,533,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $732,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,686 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth $90,955,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,751,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $595,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,493 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 5,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $437,177.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,122.50. This represents a 20.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $2,370,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,355,738.45. This trade represents a 35.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,114 shares of company stock valued at $7,869,795. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.31.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $89.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.82. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $57.18 and a 52-week high of $90.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 11.35%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.62%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

