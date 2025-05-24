2,610 Shares in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Acquired by Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 122.0% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000.
NASDAQ:QQQM opened at $209.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $195.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.23. The company has a market cap of $44.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.72 and a fifty-two week high of $222.64.
The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
