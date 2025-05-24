176,780 Shares in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Bought by Man Group plc

Man Group plc bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 176,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,000. Man Group plc owned 0.33% of Emergent BioSolutions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 306,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 90,113 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,539,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,722,000 after purchasing an additional 638,995 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the fourth quarter worth $1,831,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 140.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 55,215 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 590,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 8,904 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Neal Franklin Fowler sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $204,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,413. This trade represents a 25.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on EBS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen cut Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on EBS

Emergent BioSolutions Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE EBS opened at $6.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $347.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.71. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.50 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a negative return on equity of 9.91% and a negative net margin of 18.55%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emergent BioSolutions announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, March 31st that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 19% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, provides preparedness and response solutions for accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats in the United States. The company offers NARCAN Nasal Spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vaxchora vaccine for the prevention of cholera; Vivotif vaccine for oral administration for the prevention of typhoid fever; Anthrasil for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; CYFENDUS for post-exposure prophylaxis of disease following suspected or confirmed exposure to Bacillus anthracis; and Raxibacumab injection for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.