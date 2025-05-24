156,800 Shares in Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) Acquired by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 156,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Gaotu Techedu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Gaotu Techedu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 195.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 215,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 142,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $781,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaotu Techedu alerts:

Gaotu Techedu Stock Performance

Shares of GOTU stock opened at $3.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.80. Gaotu Techedu Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $6.48. The company has a market capitalization of $944.39 million, a P/E ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 0.29.

Gaotu Techedu ( NYSE:GOTU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.12. Gaotu Techedu had a negative return on equity of 37.79% and a negative net margin of 26.36%. The company had revenue of $28.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.76 million.

Gaotu Techedu declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Gaotu Techedu Profile

(Free Report)

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides learning services, educational content, and digitalized learning products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers traditional online academic subject tutoring services that covers academic subjects, such as mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science for students; non-academic tutoring services; personal interest courses comprising chess learning, family relationships and education, humanities, and science courses; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such as teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, and other exams.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaotu Techedu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaotu Techedu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.