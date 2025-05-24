13,744 Shares in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Bought by PharVision Advisers LLC

PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enovix by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,773,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,631 shares during the period. Haven Private LLC purchased a new stake in Enovix during the fourth quarter worth about $454,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Enovix by 172.8% during the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 174,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 110,750 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in Enovix by 360.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 235,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after buying an additional 184,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Stock Performance

Enovix stock opened at $7.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.02. Enovix Co. has a 52 week low of $5.27 and a 52 week high of $18.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Enovix had a negative return on equity of 96.99% and a negative net margin of 963.17%. The company had revenue of $9.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.77 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enovix Co. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ENVX shares. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Enovix from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Enovix from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. B. Riley cut their price target on Enovix from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Enovix from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Enovix from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enovix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.27.

Insider Transactions at Enovix

In other news, CEO Rajendra K. Talluri sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $2,805,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,045,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,123,564.35. The trade was a 12.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enovix Corporation designs develops and manufactures silicon-anode lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

