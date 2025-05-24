1,253 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Acquired by Sunbeam Capital Management LLC

Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Clarus Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $309.75 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $211.54 and a twelve month high of $317.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.95. The company has a market capitalization of $93.11 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.12.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

