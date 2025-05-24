10,871 Shares in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) Bought by PharVision Advisers LLC

PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,871 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TK. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teekay by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,022,149 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,013,000 after acquiring an additional 181,474 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Teekay by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,877,818 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,013,000 after purchasing an additional 34,681 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Teekay by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,043,479 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,231,000 after purchasing an additional 338,105 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay during the fourth quarter worth $4,945,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Teekay by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 474,428 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after buying an additional 96,155 shares during the last quarter. 46.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Teekay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th.

Teekay Price Performance

Shares of Teekay stock opened at $8.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $764.99 million, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.04. Teekay Co. has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $9.95.

Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Teekay had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $161.63 million for the quarter.

Teekay Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. Teekay’s payout ratio is presently 17.73%.

About Teekay

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.

