105,277 Shares in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 105,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,837,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Price Performance

ELV stock opened at $372.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $419.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $403.06. The firm has a market cap of $84.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $357.45 and a 12 month high of $567.26.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $11.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.60 by $1.37. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $48.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.26 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total transaction of $183,902.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,847 shares in the company, valued at $766,745.11. This represents a 19.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 3,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.30, for a total transaction of $1,388,635.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,008,970.80. The trade was a 25.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,535 shares of company stock worth $3,521,612 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ELV. Mizuho upped their target price on Elevance Health from $455.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $518.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Elevance Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $529.00 price target (down from $625.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.38.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

