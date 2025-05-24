10,461 Shares in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Acquired by PharVision Advisers LLC

PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,461 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Harmonic in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Harmonic by 5,388.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,543 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,442 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 14,765.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 6,054 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Harmonic by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,295 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HLIT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Harmonic from $14.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Harmonic in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

Harmonic Trading Down 1.7%

NASDAQ HLIT opened at $8.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.99. Harmonic Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Harmonic had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $133.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.51 million. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harmonic announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the communications equipment provider to reacquire up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Daniel T. Whalen acquired 3,000 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $30,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,840 shares in the company, valued at $89,726. This represents a 51.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Harmonic Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

